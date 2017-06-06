AssignItToMe.com, Project Software for Billing Companies

Hey DN,

This is the first showcase of our new app AssignItToMe.com and we're looking for some feedback and comments from the DN community.

Assign It To Me is for small to medium sized companies who charge by the hour for their services. These companies aren't at the scale where they can hire full-time project managers to run their projects but they still need to keep an eye on their projects to make sure they're profitable. Keep in mind that 80% of Assign It To Me's functionality overlaps with other project management tools, so other people can still use it to run projects.

We've included some unique features like an overall Project Health indicator, task level time tracking, and scope management.