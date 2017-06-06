Ask DN: Who wants to be hired? (June 2017)

14 hours ago from , UX evangelist & Creative consultant @tyrale.com

Tell everyone you want a killer gig!

It's always great to see so many good designers out there. Throw your name in the hat you never know who is looking for someone just like you.

Good luck to anyone who posts.

Same format as last time.

Location:

Remote:

Relocate:

Skills:

Portfolio:

Email:

2 comments