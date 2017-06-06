Popular WordPress Instagram Portfolio plugin
1 hour ago from Elizabeth Ries, WordPress Plugin Developer
Think for a moment that you are using your Instagram account from your blog site. Looks like a dream huh! But now it is not a dream it’s true. GS Instagram Portfolio plugin is now available in market. It is a responsive Instagram Portfolio plugin. Easily works with any standard WordPress theme and all types of modern browser supported. Users can display the posts tag wise and they can limit the number of posts to display. Certainly it is one of the most popular WordPress plugin for Instagram Portfolio.
