I remember when Apple used to be innovative.
Honestly disappointed that it isn't shipping with 3rd party skills at launch. Coming in at a price point higher than Google's or Amazon's smart assistants without support for stuff like Spotify or TuneIn is a pretty huge dealbreaker, even if the speakers are better than its competitors.
Moreso considering that Google or Amazon could just put out high end versions of their products tomorrow and be better than the Homepod.
They have airPlay, so I assume any app on your phone can cast to them (but you're going to lose some quality in that transaction I'm sure.)
