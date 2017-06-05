iMac Pro (apple.com)
1 hour ago from Teodorik Mensl
I do remember a time that I was inspired by their web design, but those days are clearly over.
I was legitimately surprised…thought a CSS file wasn't loading or something.
This thing looks seriously powerful... it seems like they're coming back around and addressing the concerns with not focusing on the professional market.
Looks expensive. Have they announced a price range for this?
I think they said it's somewhere between "one kidney" and "second mortgage on your house".
They cover the price in the announcement. I think it's around $4,000?
From The Verge https://www.theverge.com/2017/6/5/15722994/apple-wwdc-2017-news-highlights-recap
"The new iMac starts at $1,099 for the 21.5-inch model, and $1,299 for the 4K model. MacBooks will get upgraded, too; the MacBook Pro starting at $1,299, which includes the updated Kaby Lake processor. The iMac Pro starts at $4,999, and ships in December."
Was I the only one who hoped for a 34" iMac?
I want those wallpapers in the product shots.
