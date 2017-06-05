Mac OS High Sierra: Video Autoblocking and tracking prevention
5 hours ago from Diego Lafuente, UX/UI
Apple is taking futher steps into blocking ads. Now with autotracking prevention and blocking video ads from autoplay. I like this a lot. I wish Google did the same for us in Android world.
