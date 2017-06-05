Ask DN: Best Blog Designs
1 hour ago from Nathan Gathright, UI/UX in Dallas, TX
I'm designing a new blog for my personal site, and I wanted to get some inspiration from other people's favorites. I'm looking for well-designed individual posts and archive pages.
Some of my favorites:
inb4: 2-year-old DN thread
