Sync your Sketch artboards to Google Slides with ease
1 hour ago from Siddhartha Gudipati, Designer
Sync to Slides is a Sketch plugin that will help you upload your artboards to Google Slides directly without an export step
What a demo – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpzLCkx2_7U
https://websiddu.github.io/sync-to-slides/
