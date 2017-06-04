UI/UX Design and Coding's thousands bookmarks (actually 2450)

Hi,

Sharing valuable pieces of information is something that matters to me.

Recently I was wondering "apart from my CC0 photos, what else could I share that could be considered valuable enough?".

Then I remembered my bookmarks that I've patiently gathered/sorted from the very start of my career (19 years ago) and that I continue to feed/check on a daily basis because I always need to know new trends, new technics, new tools.

And since I believe you should do the same too, I decided to help by putting all these bookmarks online here :

http://premflux.com/fav/

This is a pretty long/heavy page but I decided no to use a lazy loader for some reason ... but I might change my mind depending on the reactions ... and the server load.

Anyway, don't hesitate to leave comments so that I can improve that resource on my free time.

Cheers