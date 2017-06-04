UI/UX Design and Coding's thousands bookmarks (actually 2450)
1 day ago from Franck V., Senior UI/UX Designer/Developer
Hi,
Sharing valuable pieces of information is something that matters to me.
Recently I was wondering "apart from my CC0 photos, what else could I share that could be considered valuable enough?".
Then I remembered my bookmarks that I've patiently gathered/sorted from the very start of my career (19 years ago) and that I continue to feed/check on a daily basis because I always need to know new trends, new technics, new tools.
And since I believe you should do the same too, I decided to help by putting all these bookmarks online here :
This is a pretty long/heavy page but I decided no to use a lazy loader for some reason ... but I might change my mind depending on the reactions ... and the server load.
Anyway, don't hesitate to leave comments so that I can improve that resource on my free time.
Cheers
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now