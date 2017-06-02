How do you organise your stock images?
3 hours ago from Tristam Goch, Design Director @ Damn Fine
Having a bunch of folders on a drive doesn't really cut it when you start wanting to be able to sort by various dimensions (e.g. source, license, resolution, subject). Does anyone have any good solutions that don't on subscription services? Bonus if it works for other types of resource too.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now