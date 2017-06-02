How do you work out how much to estimate?

Founder of http://www.functionandform.com.au

I have recently started a small digital creative studio, and I find it quite tricky to work out how much a good rate is to bill clients. I have a feeling we maybe under charging but I always worry the amount will scare them off. Does anyone have any advice on this?

  Marcel van Werkhoven

    There's a lack of transparency in this market. What I try to do is to to be fair to both my client and myself.

    • Charge not only for your working hours but also your overhead (meetings, software, lunch, coffee etc. ;) )

    • I you work with hourly rates, offer a flat rate for anything you do to keep things simple (in my area between 60 - 100 euro/hour is the norm)

    • Be flexible with your rates. For example, you could charge a more demanding corporate client more than a small business

    • Price in risk (riskier stuff is more expensive) and be open about risks with your client (for example, technical risks (bugs during development) are ours to deal with, planning (not delivering copy on time, missing feedback deadlines) theirs)

    • Try to create recurring revenue. Like, support packages, statistics/SEO monitoring etc.

    • Communicate about costs and consequences and stick to the project brief. We used to do a lot of stuff for free that we should've been charging for at my agency and once we started charging the clients... actually didn't care. In fact it's better to have less clients that are happier with your work for fair pay than more clients simply looking for the cheapest solution

    All the free/undercharged stuff usually ends up hurting your bottom line as you grow. You need to deal with this problem before it becomes a 'real' problem.

