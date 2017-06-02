How do you work out how much to estimate?
7 hours ago from Todd Padwick, Founder of http://www.functionandform.com.au
I have recently started a small digital creative studio, and I find it quite tricky to work out how much a good rate is to bill clients. I have a feeling we maybe under charging but I always worry the amount will scare them off. Does anyone have any advice on this?
