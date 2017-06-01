I wish InVision would buy Framer…it’s the last piece to their puzzle now. Then I want Adobe to bid on InVision, have InVision reject their offer, and then have the consumer win with the two companies fighting over us by way of awesome new features, killing bugs, and great customer service - is that too much to ask?! :grimacing:

Anyone have thoughts, ideas, and or theories as to how this year will play out between InVision, Sketch, and Framer?