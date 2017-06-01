Swift for Designers course?
3 hours ago from Gracjan Zlotucha, UI/UX Designer at Daftcode
Hey guys!
I'm looking for good Swift/iOS for Designers course but can't find anything valuable. Any recommendations?
Designer.how have Swift courses for designers and most of the videos are free.
We Heart Swift has courses as well, but not necessarily geared towards designers.
Would love to see what else it out there.
https://designcode.io/. Not sure if it's up to date, though.
