The All New Skype (skype.com)
2 hours ago from Preshit Deorukhkar, Editor-in-Chief at Beautiful Pixels
I can't help but think this is a rather large mistake. I never pictured Skype trying to take on Snapchat, I always viewed it as a business communication tool.
Speak for yourself. I very much am looking forward to sending all of my clients personalized sexts, and with the all new Skype I can do just that! Thank you skype for helping me succeed at my business.
Couldn't agree more. It feels like a cross between FaceTime and Snapchat. I'm curious how this will impact their business offering.
It's my understanding that Skype for business is part of the Office 365 suite and a completely different app than regular Skype..
It appears they have split Skype into Business and ... whatever this is. Here's the business website. They may combine them in the future maybe? https://products.office.com/en-us/skype-for-business/online-meetings
Except that MS wants it to be a lot more than a just business communication tool.
Random gradients, random gradients everywhere.
Just feels like they cloned all the other social/messaging apps and completely threw away their own branding.
Snapchat changed the game. I don't know if that's good or bad, but they did.
Stories everywhere. i'm curious to see if this is going to have any effect in Snapchat, Messenger and Whatsapp DAU
