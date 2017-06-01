9 comments

  • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 1 hour ago

    I can't help but think this is a rather large mistake. I never pictured Skype trying to take on Snapchat, I always viewed it as a business communication tool.

  • Joe Baker, 8 minutes ago

    Random gradients, random gradients everywhere.

    Just feels like they cloned all the other social/messaging apps and completely threw away their own branding.

  • Raffaello SanzioRaffaello Sanzio, a minute ago

    Snapchat changed the game. I don't know if that's good or bad, but they did.

  • Pedro PintoPedro Pinto, a minute ago

    Stories everywhere. i'm curious to see if this is going to have any effect in Snapchat, Messenger and Whatsapp DAU

