6 major tech companies have doubled their design hiring goals in last half decade (techcrunch.com)
Do we really need a low design to developer ratio at these companies? Like, its great if you have a large pool of designers and engineers to throw at problems (just ask Facebook) but I don't know if anyone's figured out some ideal ratio of designers to developers, or even what the structure of a design team should look like in within tech companies.
Fully scaled companies (i.e. Fortune 500) think in terms of numbers and "industry trends." Once Wall Street determines that companies should be investing in X, the torrent of money starts flowing regardless of need.
Things like staffing and resourcing budgets are set by bean counters many layers removed from the actual work on the ground.
So there's no use thinking critically or using things like "your brain." The machine is already finely tuned to churn out billions every year. Just take your slice of the money and relax in your company provisioned Aeron chair. Your presence makes the national pension fund of Switzerland feel good that they bought a couple billion $$ of your employers bond debt.
