AMA: Framer Team On Framer 2.0, The Complete Product Design Tool

1 hour ago from , Content Strategist @ Framer

Hey all,

I'm Asha, a content strategist at Framer.

We just launched Framer Design, a first of its kind graphics tool, built specifically for interaction design work. Draw shapes, create artboards and input text directly in Framer. Our auto-layout and smart positioning technology make responsive design a breeze. When you're done designing, simply switch over to Code and use our one-click functionality to add animation to your design. Then, share your designs with teammates and clients using Framer Cloud's iterative workflow.

Design, code and collaborate in one unified workspace with the all-new Framer. Now that Framer 2.0 is out in the world, we’re excited to hear from you and answer any questions you have.

Our founders, Koen Bok and Jorn van Dijk, along with several members of the Framer Team will be answering your questions from 8PM CEST onwards! We're looking forward to hearing from you!

  • Luis La TorreLuis La Torre, 36 minutes ago

    Do you guys see the Design part of the Framer replacing Sketch or Figma? I can see using Framer almost for 80% of my prototyping needs without Sketch.

    • Spencer BittleSpencer Bittle, 24 minutes ago

      I think it is very obvious that Framer intends to solve the ALL IN ONE TOOL problem. Which is consistent with them saying this is a BOLD move. Move over Sketch, Figma, XD, Invision etc.. Framer isn't here to play buddies or share screen time. I think what they put out this morning has set the bar even higher.

      Well done.

  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, 31 minutes ago

    Congrats on the launch! Looks like a truly amazing product, and I'm already big on Framer Studio so I can't wait to check this out.

    My question is: With Sketch already so deeply ingrained with studios already, and with Sketch being a first-class citizen in Framer, do you plan on making designs made in Framer directly transferrable out to Sketch? With the new file format in Sketch, it seems to be open to this sort of thing - but obviously the code can't follow the design... The reason I ask is my team is essentially 100% Sketch, with homegrown toolkits and plugins already. But I'd love to be able to work in Framer Design as well, and export a Sketch file.

    • Rhys MerrittRhys Merritt, 17 minutes ago

      100% agree with this.

      My concern is that I will be creating great prototypes in Framer, only to have to replicate them in Sketch so that I can keep my team updated with Zeplin / Abstract

      • Jonathan SimcoeJonathan Simcoe, a minute ago

        I hope they evolve Framer to supplant Sketch as the primary design tool. Imagine all your designs versioned in diff-able code snippets.

  • Colm TuiteColm Tuite, 20 minutes ago

    Congrats on the launch guys, I'm consistently impressed by the quality of your work.

    For years now, I've been puzzled by the approach all major design tools have been taking. Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Marvel Canvas and now Framer, all function by having the user draw arbitrary shapes on an artboard.

    At worst, this leads to massively inconsistent pictures. At best, beautiful pictures which are extremely limited in their application and ultimately disposable.

    Recently, we've seen huge advancements from Airbnb's React Sketchapp, though this leans heavily toward the technical side. I've always thought Framer were best positioned to solve this problem in a visual way.

    Do you think there is much value in having designers and developers both working on the same production assets? Or do you think there will always be a lot of value in designers working with throwaway prototypes and mockups?

  • Connor McCormick, a minute ago

    Really impressed with this release, great stuff! I'm a long time Sketch user. My current workflow is utilizing InVision's Craft Library/Prototype/etc. w/ Sketch. I don't stray too far from this on a daily basis. There is definitely a lot of power here with Framer, and I'm strongly considering giving it a try.

    Why should I make the switch? What am I missing by not using Framer?

    P.S. I'm not an overly technical person. I very rarely get my hands dirty in code.

