AMA: Framer Team On Framer 2.0, The Complete Product Design Tool

Hey all,

I'm Asha, a content strategist at Framer.

We just launched Framer Design, a first of its kind graphics tool, built specifically for interaction design work. Draw shapes, create artboards and input text directly in Framer. Our auto-layout and smart positioning technology make responsive design a breeze. When you're done designing, simply switch over to Code and use our one-click functionality to add animation to your design. Then, share your designs with teammates and clients using Framer Cloud's iterative workflow.

Design, code and collaborate in one unified workspace with the all-new Framer. Now that Framer 2.0 is out in the world, we’re excited to hear from you and answer any questions you have.

Our founders, Koen Bok and Jorn van Dijk, along with several members of the Framer Team will be answering your questions from 8PM CEST onwards! We're looking forward to hearing from you!