  • Sjors TimmerSjors Timmer, 1 minute ago

    This is great. Makes one wonder how much faster we could have progressed if the start of the internet wouldn't have been in the middle of the heydays of post-modern graphic design.

  • Petr Kovar, a minute ago

    Thank you for posting Mike!

    The Web Design Museum exhibits over 800 carefully selected and sorted websites that show web design trends between the years 1996 and 2005.

    You can travel with us through the history of web design and discover forgotten trends which dominated the web design 20+ years ago, https://www.webdesignmuseum.org/timeline

    Would you like to support Web Design Museum? If you have interesting websites on your PC, dating back to the period between 1995 and 2005, we kindly ask you to send us their screenshots in full resolution.

    Thank you! Petr

