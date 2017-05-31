Framer Design (framer.com)

1 hour ago from , Product Designer at ustwo

  • Jorn van Dijk, 1 hour ago

    Thanks for posting Shaun!

    We couldn’t be more proud to announce the launch of Framer Design. You can start your projects directly in Framer, using a graphics tools built specifically for interaction work. It has all the familiar features you know and love, but with some special additions. Auto-layout, smart positioning and device-specific artboards. It’s the last piece of the puzzle in our mission to help you design things that feel real. Give it a go and let us know what you think!

  • Raffaello SanzioRaffaello Sanzio, 1 hour ago

    Does this mean that designers not only have to code but also design?

    Great job, Framer team!

  • Luis La TorreLuis La Torre, 19 minutes ago

    This is better than when Drake drops an album.

  • Teemu PaananenTeemu Paananen, 19 minutes ago

    Game changer. Unbelievably excited to try this out!

  • Joe Baker, a minute ago

    Thought I landed on webflow.com for a moment, which is strikingly similar.

