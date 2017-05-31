Framer Design (framer.com)
1 hour ago from Shaun Tollerton, Product Designer at ustwo
Thanks for posting Shaun!
We couldn’t be more proud to announce the launch of Framer Design. You can start your projects directly in Framer, using a graphics tools built specifically for interaction work. It has all the familiar features you know and love, but with some special additions. Auto-layout, smart positioning and device-specific artboards. It’s the last piece of the puzzle in our mission to help you design things that feel real. Give it a go and let us know what you think!
Does this mean that designers not only have to code but also design?
Great job, Framer team!
This is better than when Drake drops an album.
Game changer. Unbelievably excited to try this out!
Thought I landed on webflow.com for a moment, which is strikingly similar.
