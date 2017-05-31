After 5 years as a Web Designer, here's my introduction

I've never really been one of those 'rock star' designers. I got my university degree and started working straight away as a web designer. I've attended a few local conferences but wouldn't consider myself as a die hard conference goer. I see a lot of people's work and think "woah, that's impressive stuff!". I always look at my work and while I'm happy with what I've produced, I've always worried it wasn't as good as it could be. I've always been introverted in that way. Recently I've decided to make a conscious effort to get my name out there and get more involved.

So, hi! I'm Alan, a web designer from Belfast, Northern Ireland. My site is http://www.alavdesign.com