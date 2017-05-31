2 comments
Eric Lu, 44 minutes ago
Hi designer news,
I put together a collection of text shadow examples that I hope might be helpful for your next project. Those long text shadows seem to be all the rage now. Would love to hear your feedback!
Thanks, Eric
Emily Marin, a minute ago
Cool!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now