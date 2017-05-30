Halide — A Premium Camera For iPhone (halide.cam)
1 day ago from Raffaello Sanzio, Designer & Developer. Not a unicorn.
I hope the trend of light and hard to read text goes away soon.
11 upvotes? Really? The text is next to illegible.
Think it’s about the actual app, not the website :-)
My bad then – it's just that the post is using the "site design" icon! Apologies.
This looks fine on a retina screen. On anything else the text is completely illegible.
Something to consider when shipping low-contrast designs.
Honestly even on a retina screen this is difficult to read at normal zoom.
Blast from the past, remember when a month couldn't go by without one of these kind of apps.
Heh - remember Nizo app?!
I hate when developers take off the smooth treatment on text. The web looks totally out of contrast.
I always advocate for it, makes the fonts sharper. Gotta use it wisely though. Just don't use it on thin fonts below 18px
Great app. Great in in the details.
But the text on the site is not easily readable.
The onboarding in this app is gorgeous.
it's not a camera. it's a camera app.
