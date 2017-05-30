23 Designer News looks slightly off today. 2 hours ago from Mike Mai, Designer & make-believe rapperMaybe it has to do with a bunch of console errors, one of them being the fonts.css. I am seeing Helvetica Neue instead of Whitney.Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
