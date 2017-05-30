My +3000 CC0 photos of Japan that nobody knows

Hi,

I'm a UI/UX Designer/Developer who has been living in Japan for quite a long time already and I still love the place after all these years. This is the reason why I spend my week-ends shooting almost everything and uploading to Flickr under the CC0 license. The thing is, although my photos are totally free, they are barely heard of .. which is the reason why I decided to study the Flickr API a little bit in order to create a gateway website that would :

Give more visibility to my photos Provide features that are unavailable on Flickr ( ie: itinerary lookup )



So here is the humble result : http://www.premflux.com/cc0/

I upload new photos almost every week.

I'd be glad if you could provide the following comments :

Ideas/features requests Bug reports Anything else you want to say :)

Thanks!