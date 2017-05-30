23 Ask DN: Recommendations for a Google Analytics book 5 hours ago from George Hadfield, DesignerI'm after a good quality book that teaches you how to interpret data from Google Analytics in line with business goals and UX techniques.Cheers!Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
