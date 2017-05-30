Neat, Save Anything – Private Beta

28 minutes ago from , UX Designer

Hey DN, we’d love to get your input on an early app we’ve been working on. It’s in private beta, if you have a minute please click through, try it out, and let us know what you think!

http://www.neatanything.com/

Neat lets you save anything, stay organized, and find things quickly when you need them. You can also collaborate with others by saving to shared collections.