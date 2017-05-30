DesignerNews.co font change - anyone else seeing this? (caused by missing font resource from typography.com)

This is how it renders for me as of now. According to the code the font should be "Whitney" but it seems it's not found and I'm seeing Helvetica..

Can you guys see it, or it's a problem on my side? (I'm suspecting proxy)

EDIT: I should've looked closer at the inspector - the root cause is missing resource over at typography.com, from where Whitney is grabbed.. either they stopped serving the stylesheet, or DN team forgot to update some links in their HTML.

  • Dominik PoradaDominik Porada, 2 hours ago

    It’s been this way for months now. It’s become the default for me.

    Having said that, I’d like to see DN hop on the system fonts bandwagon. I really like the idea of raw/performant design on the resources I visit often.

    • Tom CTom C, 2 hours ago

      strange, not later than yesterday DN looked to me as always - with the Whitney font in place.

    • Brad Siefert, 6 minutes ago

      Totally agree about using system fonts in more places. I think Designer News would look very good in SF UI.

      • Tom CTom C, a minute ago

        Perhaps. What we're seeing now is Helvetica, which is close, but I still prefer the Whitney font. Current state is just an anomaly that happened few hours ago.

  • Luke SeeleyLuke Seeley, 23 minutes ago

    Just noticed it this morning before seeing this post; must be a new thing.

  • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 2 hours ago

    Hoping this is a mistake, not a permanent change.

    • Tom CTom C, 2 hours ago

      it is a mistake.. problem with font resource at typography.com

  • Dakoda Reid, 26 minutes ago

    Noticed it right away, hope it was a mistake :p

  • Stefan TrkuljaStefan Trkulja, 1 minute ago

    Same here.

