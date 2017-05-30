DesignerNews.co font change - anyone else seeing this?

This is how it renders for me as of now. According to the code the font should be "Whitney" but it seems it's not found and I'm seeing Helvetica..

Can you guys see it, or it's a problem on my side? (I'm suspecting proxy)

EDIT: I should've looked closer at the inspector - the root cause is missing resource over at typography.com, from where Whitney is grabbed.. either they stopped serving the stylesheet, or DN team forgot to update some links in their HTML.