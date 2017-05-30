What to Listen While Designing ?
1 hour ago from Jenia Stratila, Web Designer
I feel like there's a need to refresh this question. So, what are you listening to while working/designing. Share with me/us.
I listen to music to stay focused, in rhythm and isolate the surrounding noise. I like electronic music and different flavours of house and techno work best for me in the office.
Mixed music like podcasts or series such as Fabric, DJ-KIcks, Balance work best since there's a continuous ~70-minute flow without interruptions.
Most of other music distracts me with having too much lyrics, being too expressive, slow or disruptive.
This guys are amazing. https://soundcloud.com/magic_flowers/tracks
I really enjoy listening to this playlist: https://open.spotify.com/user/jcoug123/playlist/0NhugMn3rIo4x8VDi6Rffw
My spotify weekly was really good this week,
https://open.spotify.com/user/johnni/playlist/3ehDwib7ZO068VfegUkyzi
I would say music :D
I always listen to this playlist by 2 Brazilian DJs: https://open.spotify.com/user/12172556067/playlist/1x3Jwh5uNqL8jBIymf0dGk
