Will Robots Take My Job? (willrobotstakemyjob.com)
1 hour ago from Dimitar Raykov, Design lead
Dear friends, designers, we are safe.
haha yes! Not so true about other IT professions thou:
https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/15-1131-computer-programmershttps://willrobotstakemyjob.com/15-1150-computer-support-specialists
As one user pointed out in PH: https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/11-1011-chief-executives
Just a fun side-project that I worked on with a friend. It basically answers the question "How susceptible is your job to computerization?".
It took about 2 weekends time to do it and it's based on an academic paper published in 2013. (However it's the methodology that is important.).
Would love to hear your thoughts on the design and on the project in general. :)
PS: Here it is the result that is relevant to us https://willrobotstakemyjob.com/27-1024-graphic-designers
I am curious to see what are your thoughts on this as well.
