Non-rockstar designers: how do you stay on top of marketing and selling game?

6 hours ago from , UX/UI Consultant, Design Lead

I have been a UX/UI designer for over 7 years now. My portfolio lacks any glamorous and highly successful products. I am no Dribbble superstar either. I have worked on some projects that either got butchered in the development, or did not go on to become benchmark products in their domain. I have helped create a lot of MVPs that did not go on to become full-fledge products.

In last 2 years, I have finally started getting work on products that have the team and marketing push behind them to make them successful. However, the strength of my portfolio is so low, I am having a hard time convincing new and worthy clients of my skills. The focus is so much on the output that the strong process and context is lost when people only look at the screens of my previous work.

TL: DR; Sob story about how I haven’t had Unicorn clients as a UX/UI designer.

The question is - if you are not one of the top 1% designers whose products have millions of $ in funding and the marketing push to become top apps in their segments - how do you handle marketing and sales for your services which may be cost 60-70% of the top people?

2 comments

  • Ryan MartinRyan Martin, a minute ago

    Demonstrating that you've learnt from why products/ projects 'failed' and how you've applied those learnings to your next piece of work is a valuable skill to demonstrate.

    As Rory said, use the visuals to tell a story.

    0 points
  • Rory Smyth, 1 minute ago

    "…context is lost when people only look at the screens"

    So you're losing work because of visuals, not process?

    Regardless of how the product ends up on the store/web, you should be able to stand behind what you put in your portfolio. Show them the projects at the point where you you were happy with the quality of the visuals, not the end result that might have gotten messed up along the way.

    0 points