Non-rockstar designers: how do you stay on top of marketing and selling game?

I have been a UX/UI designer for over 7 years now. My portfolio lacks any glamorous and highly successful products. I am no Dribbble superstar either. I have worked on some projects that either got butchered in the development, or did not go on to become benchmark products in their domain. I have helped create a lot of MVPs that did not go on to become full-fledge products.

In last 2 years, I have finally started getting work on products that have the team and marketing push behind them to make them successful. However, the strength of my portfolio is so low, I am having a hard time convincing new and worthy clients of my skills. The focus is so much on the output that the strong process and context is lost when people only look at the screens of my previous work.

TL: DR; Sob story about how I haven’t had Unicorn clients as a UX/UI designer.

The question is - if you are not one of the top 1% designers whose products have millions of $ in funding and the marketing push to become top apps in their segments - how do you handle marketing and sales for your services which may be cost 60-70% of the top people?