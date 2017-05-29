Ask DN: Product Designers! How did you land your Full-time Remote gig?
8 hours ago from Artur Maklyarevsky, POPteam.io | JuicyCanvas | Design2Dev
Anyone pull this off right from the start? ( instead of transitioning from on-site > offsite )
I'd love some seasoned advice on this search for the holy grail of jobs.
My initial attempts shows that this works better for current distributed startups rather than the incumbent seasoned companies ( which is my ideal goal )
Any advice would be appreciated.
thanks
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now