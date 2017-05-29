Ask DN: Product Designers! How did you land your Full-time Remote gig?

Anyone pull this off right from the start? ( instead of transitioning from on-site > offsite )

I'd love some seasoned advice on this search for the holy grail of jobs.

My initial attempts shows that this works better for current distributed startups rather than the incumbent seasoned companies ( which is my ideal goal )

Any advice would be appreciated.

thanks

  • Katie MacoyKatie Macoy, 1 minute ago

    The same as any "getting a new job" process really - found some adverts for full-time remote jobs online (dribbble, weworkremotely, authentic jobs, etc), applied for about 50, got interviews at about 10. About 5 of those moved me on for second, third, fourth round interviews and eventually a job was offered.

    The main differences are that I had to send out a lot more applications for remote jobs than local jobs - I have a feeling remote jobs receive a lot more attention these days with the whole ~digital nomad~ culture.

    Other things to note, when a company says they're remote-friendly, they're usually not. I've found if they can find someone local who may even have less experience they will always go with the local person. I've had the most success at companies that are entirely remote.

