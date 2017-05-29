ASK DN: Which Contact Management Solution Do You Use?

Hey everyone,

always eager to get help from this awesome community, but before I ask what I'm searching for, here is a little background/context:

Last week I was at the an event and faced the following problems:

I ran out of business cards.

Others ran out of business cards.

Follow up the next day was sometimes hard as I forgot the context.

I do not have them managed. I sent emails yes, but I do not have them managed in a list

After a week, I will forgot whom I met. There should be context to the card and automatically tagged with locations.

Adding people on social media channels and following up took me some time, although I used canned responses, however I had to go through it card by card.

I need a solution for scanning business cards, storing them in one unified space + the ability to add one single contact to all platforms such as AngelList, LinkedIn, Twitter etc.

I couldn't find anything in that regard. What content management/assitant to do you use?

Thanks in avance :)