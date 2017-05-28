Minority Designers
13 hours ago from Rashan Casseus, Senior Product Designer
Inspired by similar sites featuring inspiring designers and people in tech. I and another designer have created a good sheets doc for inspirational minorities in the tech and design field. http://bit.ly/2ram3Js.
Please feel free to add to it and let us know your thoughts.
Inspirational Designers http://bit.ly/2ram3Js
