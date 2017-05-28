Minority Designers

13 hours ago from , Senior Product Designer

Inspired by similar sites featuring inspiring designers and people in tech. I and another designer have created a good sheets doc for inspirational minorities in the tech and design field. http://bit.ly/2ram3Js.

Please feel free to add to it and let us know your thoughts.

Inspirational Designers http://bit.ly/2ram3Js

1 comment

  • Matt SaundersMatt Saunders, a minute ago

    Rashan, thanks for this. I run Design is Political (.com), would you be interested in writing an article outlining your motivations and goals for this project (or similar)? Thanks.

