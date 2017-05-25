Do you guys schedule your creativity?
20 hours ago from Gabbie Castañeda, Community Outreach @ Placeit
So I was reading the article on the NYT about scheduling creativity (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/your-money/want-to-be-creative-on-purpose-schedule-it.html) and it got me thinking about my own creative process.
So I have a few questions for you: 1. Do you feel you do this, schedule your creativity? 2. Is is something you do every day? 3. What day of the week do you feel you're more creatively productive?
Would love to hear your thoughts :)
