Do you guys schedule your creativity?

So I was reading the article on the NYT about scheduling creativity (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/your-money/want-to-be-creative-on-purpose-schedule-it.html) and it got me thinking about my own creative process.

So I have a few questions for you: 1. Do you feel you do this, schedule your creativity? 2. Is is something you do every day? 3. What day of the week do you feel you're more creatively productive?

Would love to hear your thoughts :)