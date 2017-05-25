5 comments

  • Ronnie JohnsonRonnie Johnson, 15 minutes ago

    Just saw this yesterday also—it seemed like a nice update. Their new logo looks a bit drab, but overall it works.

    0 points
    • Caleb SylvestCaleb Sylvest, 4 minutes ago

      Do you mean the wordmark? I don't see a new icon, except for the favicon. But I will also say the Gauge icon didn't do much imo.

      0 points
  • Caleb SylvestCaleb Sylvest, 20 hours ago

    Posted this cause Betterment recently redesigned/rebranding their entire application. The marketing pages are okay, but if you have an account and login, it's really interesting.

    Shameless plug, because using Betterment is great, this is a referral link. Signing up with a referral link gets you 90 days free: Referral Link

    If you are not using anything else to invest, I highly recommend Betterment. Makes things super easy, works well, and beautiful.

    Sample of the new design:

    Betterment Portfolio Page

    0 points