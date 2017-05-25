Betterment Rebranding (betterment.com)
20 hours ago from Caleb Sylvest, Experience Designer at Spacetime
Just saw this yesterday also—it seemed like a nice update. Their new logo looks a bit drab, but overall it works.
Do you mean the wordmark? I don't see a new icon, except for the favicon. But I will also say the Gauge icon didn't do much imo.
Yep. It works fine in the context of the rest of the site, but not memorable in the least.
Agreed. But at least I can remember the money the investments are making for me.
Posted this cause Betterment recently redesigned/rebranding their entire application. The marketing pages are okay, but if you have an account and login, it's really interesting.
If you are not using anything else to invest, I highly recommend Betterment. Makes things super easy, works well, and beautiful.
Sample of the new design:
