Craft Library Updates (invisionapp.com)
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, VP, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
1 hour ago from Stephen Olmstead, VP, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Hey DN friends, quick note: we just pushed some updates to Craft Library this morning highly focused on fixes and new features that came directly from community feedback (thank you!). These include:
Multi-symbol updates, including ability to send multiple symbols to Library for team-wide collaboration
Better support for symbol overrides when syncing library
Thumbnail hover previews to see important details (click and hold)
Background preview options for easier searching and scanning (great for being able to see lighter assets or ones with large amounts of transparency)
Color picker to more easily choose the colors you want to add to Library
Smarter search that enables sorting by type, color, category, and groups
Anything else you want to see? Hit us up here or ping me directly stephen[at]invisionapp.com. Excited to continue sharing more with you on the Craft front in coming weeks. :)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology. Proudly published by Andrew Wilkinson.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now