  • Stephen OlmsteadStephen Olmstead, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN friends, quick note: we just pushed some updates to Craft Library this morning highly focused on fixes and new features that came directly from community feedback (thank you!). These include:

    • Multi-symbol updates, including ability to send multiple symbols to Library for team-wide collaboration

    • Better support for symbol overrides when syncing library

    • Thumbnail hover previews to see important details (click and hold)

    • Background preview options for easier searching and scanning (great for being able to see lighter assets or ones with large amounts of transparency)

    • Color picker to more easily choose the colors you want to add to Library

    • Smarter search that enables sorting by type, color, category, and groups

    Anything else you want to see? Hit us up here or ping me directly stephen[at]invisionapp.com. Excited to continue sharing more with you on the Craft front in coming weeks. :)

