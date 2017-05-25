Popular Movies for Designers (bootstrapbay.com)
1 hour ago from Pavel Malos, Growth Marketer @ Bootstrapbay.com
1 hour ago from Pavel Malos, Growth Marketer @ Bootstrapbay.com
I'm gonna go ahead and name a couple of films that certainly made an impression on me for similar reasons:
Art & Copy is a good one too. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zq0fMT-hrbo
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology. Proudly published by Andrew Wilkinson.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now