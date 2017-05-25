#dailystandup | A daily live stream and podcast on productivity, projects and design related news of the day
8 minutes ago from David Silva, Creative Director
Hey, guys!
A few weeks ago I started a daily live stream to my YouTube and Facebook page and recently turned them into a podcast which was just approved to the iTunes and Google Play stores.
I created the #dailystandup because I believe that story telling and sharing experiences is the best way to learn and I'm on a journey to design and build the best products I can create. I only hope that documenting my process with this show helps encourage others and that you find value in it.
PODCAST
- RSS - https://rss.simplecast.com/podcasts/3004/rss
- iTunes - https://goo.gl/hQ7ssY
- Google Play - https://goo.gl/ZV4dq8
LIVE
- YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5s73zq3Su_A&list=PLgt3lOiGyD8OBbUvLsBnp4O2tvakgUV_A
- Facebook - http://facebook.com/davidsilvaco/
Hope you enjoy and consider joining me.
