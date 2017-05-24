What are the user benefits to update the URL in a map-based search?

Hi, I'm researching the benefits to users and the business about having an updated URL in Map-based search experiences.

Most (airbnb, Zillow, Google) update the URL with coordinates.

Some (like Homes.co.nz) don't have URL updated.

I think the obvious reason is for URL sharing and saving, but we are looking into other potential benefits to users and to the business. Anyone have any insight here?