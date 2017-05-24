6 comments

  • Jorn van Dijk, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN!

    We’ve been working on something really big for almost a year, and we can’t wait to share it with you all, because we think it will change the way you think about design and code.

    We ship the new Framer next week, on May 31st. See you then and any help with spreading the word is appreciated!

  • Matt BaxterMatt Baxter, 1 hour ago

    Excitement

    I am so excited about this!

  • Napoleon WNapoleon W, 1 hour ago

    YAY! SUCH EXCITE! TINY HINT MAYBE? DOES IT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH STORIES?

    Image title

  • Jonathan KelleyJonathan Kelley, a minute ago

    The teaser. Pretty sure it's prototype designing in Framer? or designing motion now instead of coding?

  • Ted McDonald, 1 minute ago

    My comment about this product will also be posted on May 31st

