2 hours ago from Arnaud Le Roux, Designer
Hey DN!
We’ve been working on something really big for almost a year, and we can’t wait to share it with you all, because we think it will change the way you think about design and code.
We ship the new Framer next week, on May 31st. See you then and any help with spreading the word is appreciated!
Nice, that's actually my birthday! I'm excited about what you all have been working on :)
I am so excited about this!
The teaser. Pretty sure it's prototype designing in Framer? or designing motion now instead of coding?
My comment about this product will also be posted on May 31st
