2 comments

  • Darrell Hanley, 1 minute ago

    Its pretty silly. How PayPal, a payments service, is being adversely affected by Pandora, a music streaming service, is beyond me. And are we supposed to believe that PayPal owns sans-serif P's without counters?

    0 points
  • George Penston, a minute ago

    Pandora should integrate the Rdio logo design (musical note for the counter). It fixes the issue and makes for a stronger brand.

    0 points