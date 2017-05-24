PayPal sues Pandora over confusingly similar logos (engadget.com)
2 hours ago from Clay W, web developer
Its pretty silly. How PayPal, a payments service, is being adversely affected by Pandora, a music streaming service, is beyond me. And are we supposed to believe that PayPal owns sans-serif P's without counters?
Pandora should integrate the Rdio logo design (musical note for the counter). It fixes the issue and makes for a stronger brand.
