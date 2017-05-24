2 comments

  • Pavel Malos, 43 minutes ago

    I think reactJS is better

    1 point
    • Darrell Hanley, 2 minutes ago

      I agree. React teaches you how to be a good Javascript developer, Vue, like jQuery, just teaches you how to good at Vue. Too much magic involved to my liking.

      Also, I agree with React's principles that we shouldn't be depending on web technologies and should abstract away where possible.

      0 points