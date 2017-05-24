1 comment

  • Eric Lu, 6 minutes ago

    Hi Designer News, wanted to share a side project that I've been hacking around on. I wanted to make a really easy way to generate new font pairing ideas, and showcase them as if they were part of a real app or website. It turned into Mixfont (https://www.mixfont.com) and I hope it can be helpful when choosing fonts for your next project. Would love to hear your thoughts!

