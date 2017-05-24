2 comments
Jon Myers, a minute ago
The surplus of these articles is getting old.
Chi Señires, 1 minute ago
Right now, I prefer Figma because it can do everything that Adobe XD can do, and also open and edit Sketch files. (Can't save them as Sketch files, though. Only one way.) You can also open Figma on your browser, or get the desktop app, which lets you be able to work practically anywhere with a machine.
I have never used Sketch yet though, but I've seen it being used by others. I'm a Windows user, and with Sketch being available only on Mac prevents me from being able to try it. I also don't like the fact that it's not free, but I guess that's just me.
