Best Apps for Apple Watch?

Thinking of getting one, anyone who owns one got any recommendations on the best apps on it currently?

Hasn't really appeared to have its breakthrough app (activity stuff aside). Feel free to tell me I'm dumb for getting one because this is the internet after all.

  • Leon Ephraim, 1 minute ago

    In my humble and honest opinion I think you'll be disappointed if it's apps you think will justify the purchase of an Apple Watch.

    During the first couple of days I had my Apple Watch I was also constantly looking for apps to try. But truth is that none of the apps really made the Watch more valuable. In my experience I've gained the most value from quick glances. Deciding if and what kind of reaction a message / email calls for.

    I think I use Shazam or Spotify once a week on a intense app-use week. For actually performing actions that are more complex than looking up a message with one tap you'll probably just get your iPhone out anyway.

    Don't mean to be pessimistic about the Apple Watch. I love mine. But I think it's fair to say you should probably not try to justify purchasing one for apps you'll most likely won't use after the first week anyway. Just my two cents.

