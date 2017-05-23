Pretty awesome coloring book style music video/webpage
2 hours ago from Gabbie Castañeda, Community Outreach @ Placeit
I found this really cool! What do you guys think? https://stainedglassvideo.com/video/create
Lovely site, thanks for posting. The coloring and illustration style really suit the music. Too bad about the load time. :-(
Yeah, but I think it's worth it! Just realized that if you go back to the page it remembers what you had already colored :D
