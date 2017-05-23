2 comments

  B Kudeki, 31 minutes ago

    Lovely site, thanks for posting. The coloring and illustration style really suit the music. Too bad about the load time. :-(

    0 points
    Gabbie Castañeda, 1 minute ago

      Yeah, but I think it's worth it! Just realized that if you go back to the page it remembers what you had already colored :D

      0 points