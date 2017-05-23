High contrast to create a 3d effect? *Update:Chromostereopsis*
4 hours ago from Rico T., Cofounder at Skore
Hey guys, I was looking for a new wallpaper for my iPhone when I found this image (by Chitbhanu Singh) below:
And I don't know why it is jumping off my screen in a beautiful natural 3D effect. Is it the contrast? the colors? My eyes? How can I reproduce this? (btw, does everyone see the 3D pic?)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now