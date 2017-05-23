High contrast to create a 3d effect?

3 hours ago

Hey guys, I was looking for a new wallpaper for my iPhone when I found this image (by Chitbhanu Singh) below:

And I don't know why it is jumping off my screen in a beautiful natural 3D effect. Is it the contrast? the colors? My eyes? How can I reproduce this? (btw, does everyone see the 3D pic?)

  • Juliana Silva, 1 minute ago

    are you wearing glasses? I just took off my glasses and got close to the screen and the effect just disappears. However, when I am wearing my glasses the effect is really strong that I couldn't believe it was an regular image.

  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, 1 minute ago

    I used this same kind of effect for a book I did w/ Red Bull a couple years ago. See the image below:

    Fuck your eyes

    The VHS tape seems to literally pop off the noisy background and create a 3D-ish effect. I think you're pretty much on to it – high contrast helps. For digital screens, though, I think the magic ingredient is loud blue next to black.

    The rest is just your eyes doing what they do – pushing some colors forward and backward.

  • Arix KingArix King, 23 minutes ago

    I don't see it personally, but it might be different on an iPhone.

    If I had to guess, though, the high simultaneous contrast between the pink and blue creates a lot of visual energy around the edges of the jellyfish. This effect helps it "pop-out." On top of that, the parallax displacement on the iPhone background (assuming you have it active) is probably emphasized due to how flat the background it. It makes the movement of the jellyfish more obvious because the background will appear static while the jellyfish is translating side to side.

    Hopefully that make sense. Just my hunch based on color theory and stuff. Would be interested in hearing everyone else's thoughts.

