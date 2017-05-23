How Dating Apps Work (medium.com)
While I love breakdowns like this, this guy didn't do his homework (or he's specifically talking about the relatively recent Tindery end of the spectrum).
Some of it is actually factually incorrect.
What originally started as a creepy hookup movement...
No. Match.com was the first truly ‘online dating’ service, and it was founded as a proof of concept for online classified ads. Going further back, before the internet, MIT, Harvard, and Iowa State were all using computerized questionnaires to matchmake.
Ashley Madison is the first I’d classify as “made to be creepy” and it wasn’t founded until 2002. Gamifying it didn't come till much later.
We've got to remember there was a whole
.com boom a decade before the current startup boom, plus 70+ years of computer innovation.
It's fuzzy when this guy is talking about smart phone apps vs. online dating, but either way he didn't proof read or do his homework.
