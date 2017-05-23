UXPin Design Systems Platform - Early Access (uxpin.com)
2 hours ago from Marcin Treder, CEO
Hey everyone,
Scaling design is probably the hardest problem in product development. It doesn't really work like engineering. So after 40+ interviews with design leaders and months of hard work, we're really excited to announce our early launch program for Design Systems by UXPin.
Here's a quick video: https://vimeo.com/218029090
Right now, companies are building their design systems from scratch as an entity external to their tools. UXPin Design Systems is the first design systems solution that's ready right out of the box in the same environment as your design, collaboration, and dev handoff. Not just a style guide or pattern library, but a complete system of implementation guidelines, assets, interactive patterns, and synced documentation.
You can import your existing Sketch libraries to get started.
Design Systems will help product teams: Automate design consistency Automatically update documentation Standardize best practices for design and code When you join the early launch program, you'll get first dibs to try it out. Your feedback will also go directly to our product team to influence the roadmap.
If you're interested, check it out! You can sign-up here: https://www.uxpin.com/design-systems-early-access
Our goal is to finally make design easily scalable.
